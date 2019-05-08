Lavrov: Russia, Iran agree to work with all parties to Iranian deal, except for US

Russia and Iran have agreed to work with all parties to Iranian nuclear deal, except for the United States, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
“The illegitimate US sanctions prevent trade cooperation between Russia and Iran, Moscow and Tehran will look for new ways," TASS reported quoting the minister.
The remaining participants of the Iranian nuclear deal will hold consultations, but it is unlikely that a meeting of ministers will take place immediately, the Russian Foreign Minister believes. The United States will not return to the implementation of Iranian deal.
Lavrov also called unrealistic Iran’s withdrawal from Syria under US pressure.
“Of course, everything in this world is interconnected. We hear regular statements by the United States about the need to end any Iranian influence not only in Syria, but also in the region. That this is unrealistic and does not have any chance of being considered a serious policy is obvious to everyone,” he noted.