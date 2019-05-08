Armenian PM: President Sarkissian's trips are coordinated with government

YEREVAN. – Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan did not confirm rumors about tension in his relations with President Armen Sarkissian.
During a press conference on Wednesday, Pashinyan was asked to comment on the media speculations about strained relations between him and President Sarkissian. The reporter also mentioned numerous visits of the president as well as delegations he receives.
“Foreign policy is defined by the government and the prime minister. Everyone, including the president, have to coordinate issues related to the foreign policy with the PM and the government,” Pashinyan said.