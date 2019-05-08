News
Armenia PM still willing to dismiss culture minister
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Culture

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is still considering the dismissal of Minister of Culture Nazeni Gharibyan.

During his May 8 press conference, journalists asked the Prime Minister about the dismissal of Konstantin Orbelyan from the position of academic director of the National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet named after Spendiaryan..

Pashinyan informed that the application has been transmitted to the Ministry of Justice for legal expert examination and that the ministry has accepted some of the arguments of the Ministry of Culture. The main argument was that Orbelyan’s appointment was unlawful.

Pashinyan promised to meet with representatives of the Theater and discuss ways to solve the situation.

When told that he had expressed his willingness to dismiss the minister of culture, if it was established that the minister’s actions are unlawful, Pashinyan stated that he still expresses his willingness.
