News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 08
USD
481.96
EUR
539.84
RUB
7.39
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.96
EUR
539.84
RUB
7.39
Show news feed
Armenia PM: Russian-Armenian relations have changed a lot and will change
Armenia PM: Russian-Armenian relations have changed a lot and will change
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Do you know any country where investments are made when 7-8 elections are held and a revolution takes place in the course of one year? This is what Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during his May 8 press conference, stating that Armenia held five elections in 2018, including five elections of Prime Ministers, one presidential election, snap elections of the Council of Elders and one snap parliamentary election.

“You won’t find any country that hasn’t suffered an economic recession after these processes," he said.

When asked about the state of Armenia-US relations, the Prime Minister said there is a new format referred to as the Armenia-US Strategic Dialogue, which means that Armenia is trying to raise the relations to a new level.

“I recently declared that the relations between Russia and Armenia haven’t changed, and what I meant was the strategic base and the legal-contractual base. However, many changes have taken place and continue to take place. We hope the changes will be positive in all directions.”

Pashinyan also stated that he doesn’t know about any upcoming meetings with US officials.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian PM says Putin expected to visit Armenia on October 1
Other leaders of the EEU member states will also arrive...
 Putin congratulates CIS leaders on Victory Day
“Putin sent congratulatory messages to the leaders and citizens of Azerbaijan…
 Armenia’s Pashinyan: Gas talks with Russia continue
“We have voiced our position…
 Newspaper: Russia’s Medvedev “responds” to Armenia authorities
Russians have begun to create problems for Armenian citizens at the Upper Lars checkpoint on the Georgia-Russia border…
 Russian Ambassador to Armenia visits Mother Armenia Military History Museum
Kopyrkin also made an entry in the guest book…
 Russian Federal Customs Service official visits Armenia State Revenue Committee
The experience of customs control for international mail and express deliveries in Armenia was...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos