Armenia PM: Russian-Armenian relations have changed a lot and will change

Do you know any country where investments are made when 7-8 elections are held and a revolution takes place in the course of one year? This is what Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during his May 8 press conference, stating that Armenia held five elections in 2018, including five elections of Prime Ministers, one presidential election, snap elections of the Council of Elders and one snap parliamentary election.

“You won’t find any country that hasn’t suffered an economic recession after these processes," he said.

When asked about the state of Armenia-US relations, the Prime Minister said there is a new format referred to as the Armenia-US Strategic Dialogue, which means that Armenia is trying to raise the relations to a new level.

“I recently declared that the relations between Russia and Armenia haven’t changed, and what I meant was the strategic base and the legal-contractual base. However, many changes have taken place and continue to take place. We hope the changes will be positive in all directions.”

Pashinyan also stated that he doesn’t know about any upcoming meetings with US officials.