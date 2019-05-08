News
Dollar “ascent” continues in Armenia
Dollar "ascent" continues in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.96/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.32 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 539.84 (up by AMD  0.31), that of one British pound totaled AMD 627.95 (down by AMD 2.52), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.39 (up by 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 229.8, AMD 19,852.67 and AMD 13,496.47, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
