Armenia's Pashinyan to visit China, meet with President, PM

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will soon visit China where he will meet with the country’s president and head of government. This is what the Prime Minister informed during his May 8 press conference.
When asked if there is a need to revise Armenia’s foreign policy agenda in regard to Armenia’s relations with Georgia, Iran and China so that those relations can develop more quickly, Pashinyan said there is a need to be more pretentious in regard to relations with Georgia, Iran and China.
“I will soon be paying a visit to China where I will meet with China’s top officials. I will also participate in the Asian Civilization Forum. I believe my visit serves as a good opportunity for Armenia to give a new impetus to Armenian-Chinese relations,” the Prime Minister said.