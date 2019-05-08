Judges warned, reprimanded for not examining second Armenian president's case

On May 8, the Supreme Judicial Council rendered a decision to subject the two judges having refused to examine the case of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan to disciplinary liability, reported Spokesperson of the Supreme Judicial Council Arman Khachatryan. In particular, Judges Nelly Baghdasaryan and Harutyun Manukyan have been warned and reprimanded.
The mentioned judges recused themselves so that they don’t examine the preventive measure against second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan. Harutyun Manukyan had recused himself because he felt bad, while the motion for Nelly Baghdasaryan’s self-recusal was submitted by an investigator and a prosecutor.