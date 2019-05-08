NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 8.05.2019

Nikol Pashinyan held a major press conference on Wednesday, May 8, on the occasion of his one year in the office of Prime Minister of Armenia.

During a press conference which lasted nearly four hours, he listed the achievements recorded over the course of this one year, adding that he has “backup” facts, too. The achievements included growth in state budget revenues, fight against systemic corruption, jobs taken out of the shadow economy, new fighter jets which were purchased form Russia, increase in salaries and a number of tourists.

The reporters questions concerned many topics, from Karabakh conflict settlement to the activities of the National Security Service.

Armenian PM announced his upcoming visit to Brussels where he will attend the events on the 10th anniversary of Eastern Partnership program. Pashinyan said there is no scheduled meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Brussels, but it is assumed that if they see each other, they will exchange a few words.

The Armenian lawmakers approved the package of bills on making amendments and addenda to the law on the structure and activities of the country’s government and to the attached laws.

As a result, the Armenian government will comprise 12 ministries, instead of the current 17 ministries.

A tourist from Germany was found dead in Armenia.

German citizen Günther Karl-Heinz Schmidt, 70, was taken to the hospital from Khor Virap Monastic Complex, and already dead.

The police reported this incident to the German Embassy in Armenia. There were no traces of violence on the body, and this person might have died suddenly.

Slovakia has ratified the Armenia-European Union (EU) Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Former Armenian Ambassador to Slovakia and the Czech Republic, currently Armenia’ s Ambassador to Ukraine Tigran Seiranian, informed this on Facebook.

Armenia will get additional $7,449,000 grant from the United States for the USAID-funded project in infrastructure, agriculture and tourism.

The amendments to the agreement on more competitive and diversified private sector assistance were signed by the Armenian Minister of Economic Development and Investments Tigran Khachatryan, USAID Armenia Program Director Deborah Grizer and USAID Deputy Director for Europe and Eurasia Alex Sokolovsky.