News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 08
USD
481.96
EUR
539.84
RUB
7.39
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.96
EUR
539.84
RUB
7.39
Show news feed
Ministry of Transport: Over 300 km of roads will be repaired in Armenia
Ministry of Transport: Over 300 km of roads will be repaired in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

In 2019, the road leading from Lake Sevan to Nagorno-Karabakh will be repaired, Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Hakob Arshakyan said on Wednesday in the National Assembly of Armenia.

According to him, about 40 km of the road will be repaired around Lake Sevan - from the resort village of Shorzha to the city of Vardenis.

He noted that the a total of 54 km of roads will be repaired in Tavush region.

At the same time, he noted that several dozen kilometers of roads would be repaired in the remaining eight regions.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia minister: Armenia will have high-quality Armenia-Georgia road next year
Arshakyan attached importance to the role of technologies in...
 Tbilisi looks positively toward creation of Russia-Georgia road corridor, Armenia official says
“Armenia is just a beneficiary side here,” the transport minister added…
 Armenia minister: Unfaithful road construction companies must be held liable
On 9 April, Minister of Territorial Administration and Development of the Republic of Armenia Suren Papikyan held a working consultation with...
 Yerevan Municipality delegates to discuss transport reforms in Czech Republic
The visit was organized and funded by the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Armenia...
 Armenia PM: We have discussed mega projects with EU
We are entering the phase of implementation of the Armenia-European Union agreement…
 Armenian Prime Minister does not expect opening of alternative road to Upper Lars
One of the entrepreneurs noted that there are problems with the transportation of products...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos