Ministry of Transport: Over 300 km of roads will be repaired in Armenia

In 2019, the road leading from Lake Sevan to Nagorno-Karabakh will be repaired, Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Hakob Arshakyan said on Wednesday in the National Assembly of Armenia.

According to him, about 40 km of the road will be repaired around Lake Sevan - from the resort village of Shorzha to the city of Vardenis.

He noted that the a total of 54 km of roads will be repaired in Tavush region.

At the same time, he noted that several dozen kilometers of roads would be repaired in the remaining eight regions.