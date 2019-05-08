Armenia PM clarifies some details about loss of official materials

The absence of official materials was discovered in the summer of 2018. This is what Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan declared during a question-and-answer session with government officials at the National Assembly today, responding to the question from deputy of the Bright Armenia faction Arman Babajanyan about the elimination of several materials by the former authorities.
According to Pashinyan, it was hard to believe that materials could be eliminated. “It wouldn’t be right to say that the materials are burnt or lost. It would be appropriate to say that those materials aren’t where they should be,” the Prime Minister said. Moreover, he stated that an official investigation has been designated to find out the facts. The head of government also said there might be institution of a criminal case and that a complex investigation might be conducted, adding that the materials are devoted to a large portion of internal processes, including the events that took place on March 1-2, 2008.