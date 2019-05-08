News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 08
USD
481.96
EUR
539.84
RUB
7.39
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.96
EUR
539.84
RUB
7.39
Show news feed
Armenia PM clarifies some details about loss of official materials
Armenia PM clarifies some details about loss of official materials
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The absence of official materials was discovered in the summer of 2018. This is what Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan declared during a question-and-answer session with government officials at the National Assembly today, responding to the question from deputy of the Bright Armenia faction Arman Babajanyan about the elimination of several materials by the former authorities.

According to Pashinyan, it was hard to believe that materials could be eliminated. “It wouldn’t be right to say that the materials are burnt or lost. It would be appropriate to say that those materials aren’t where they should be,” the Prime Minister said. Moreover, he stated that an official investigation has been designated to find out the facts. The head of government also said there might be institution of a criminal case and that a complex investigation might be conducted, adding that the materials are devoted to a large portion of internal processes, including the events that took place on March 1-2, 2008.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Judges warned, reprimanded for not examining second Armenian president's case
The mentioned judges recused themselves so that they don’t examine the...
 I’ ll struggle against new leaders, Robert Kocharyan tells Reuters
Armenia's jailed ex-president comments on political developments...
 Case of Robert Kocharyan, others re-inscribed to Judge Davit Grigoryan
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am had reported that Judge of the Court of General Jurisdiction of...
 Judge to hear criminal case against Armenia ex-President Kocharyan and some other former officials recuses self
The court hearing shall be reassigned to another judge…
 Armenia attorney general promises unprecedented trial involving three presidents
Artur Davtyan did not responded clearly to a question whether he will support the prosecutors...
 Attorney: Armenia Special Investigation Service had to cross-examine Armen Gevorgyan, Silva Hambardzumyan
Touching upon the episode of assistance in overthrow of constitutional order...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos