Armenia Deputy PM participating in EBRD Annual Meeting

From May 6 to 10, the delegation led by Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister, Manager of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for Armenia Tigran Avinyan is participating in the EBRD Annual Meeting, reports the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister.
On May 7, the Deputy Prime Minister had several meetings with the EBRD’s top officials and representatives of the financial sector.
On the first working day, the Deputy Prime Minister had a meeting with EBRD Vice-President Pierre Heilbronn. During the meeting, the interlocutors exchanged views on Armenia’s cooperation with the EBRD, the development of the private and financial sectors and stressed the importance of the EBRD’s involvement in those sectors. The parties touched upon various state projects and the extensive public reforms agenda.
Afterwards, Avinyan had a meeting with Head of the EBRD Netherlands Group, Executive Director for Armenia Frans Wickers and discussed the activities for the development of a new strategy on Armenia’s partnership with the EBRD, as well as the agenda for the upcoming dialogue.
Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister and EBRD Chief Economist Sergei Guriev exchanged views on the state of economic development in Armenia and the region, touched upon Armenia’s economic reforms agenda and the government’s priorities. The parties focused on infrastructure projects, the public reforms agenda, as well as the government’s efforts and vision for shaping an agenda for fundamental reforms in the labor market, education and healthcare.
The Deputy Prime Minister also met with Managing Director of JP Morgan Stephan Weiler. They mainly discussed the current trends in the global market of securities, the opportunities for Armenia’s favorable position in the global market of Euro bonds and the future actions to intensify efforts in this direction.