Armenia PM on country's participation in Belt and Road Forum

The new government of Armenia is not sufficiently engaged in this project. This is what Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan declared during a question-and-answer session with government officials at the National Assembly today, in response to a question from deputy of the Bright Armenia faction Ani Samsonyan, who asked why Armenia didn’t participate in the Belt and Road Forum in China at the highest level.
Pashinyan added that next week he will be visiting China where he will have meetings with the President, Deputy Prime Minister and other officials. “I will take advantage of these meetings to fill the gaps,” he assured.
On April 25-27, Beijing hosted the Belt and Road Forum, gathering the heads of states and governments of 37 countries, including President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.