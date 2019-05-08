News
Third Armenian president in Artsakh
Third Armenian president in Artsakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan is participating in the event dedicated to the 27th anniversary of the Liberation of Shushi in Artsakh. Armenian News-NEWS.am’s correspondent reports that President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan, Secretary of the National Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan, as well as incumbent and former officials of Artsakh and Armenia are also participating in the event.

Serzh Sargsyan refused to answer journalists’ questions. “You can ask me questions about Armenia’s interior political issues in Yerevan,” he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
