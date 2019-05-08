Davit Sanasaryan's response to Armenia PM's statement

I have provided Nikol Pashinyan with information about the criminal case instituted against the officials of the State Oversight Service, but this doesn’t mean that I have self-confessed. This is what Davit Sanasaryan wrote on his Facebook page.
He particularly said the following:
“Today I listened to the questions and answers about me during Prime Minister Pashinyan’s press conference, and since journalists are also asking me questions about the Prime Minister’s response, I would like to ask you to accept this as an answer and never ask me questions about this again.
Yes, I provided the Prime Minister with information when I didn't have a status in this case. Yes, I met with the Prime Minister and talked about this case, but the Prime Minister’s statement that his source is not only the National Security Service, but also Davit Sanasaryan, I must say that this doesn’t imply my self-confession during the meeting with the Prime Minister. On the contrary, I informed the Prime Minister that I am innocent.
That’s all. I can’t wait until the preliminary investigation ends.
I love you all.”
Today Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan touched upon the criminal case linked to Davit Sanasaryan and declared the following: “I don’t have information from one source. I have information from not only the National Security Service, but also my teammates and Davit Sanasaryan. The investigation will definitely be objective. If it is not, those guilty will be strictly punished.”