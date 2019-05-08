Armenian Deputy PM: All preconditions exist for deepening partnership with USAID

Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan received today the delegation led by USAID Bureau for Europe and Eurasia’s Deputy Assistant Administrator Alexander Sokolowski. The delegation included US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Trade Policy and Negotiations David Meale and US Department of Commerce Deputy Assistant Secretary for Europe, the Middle East and Africa Michael Lally. USAID Armenia Mission Director Deborah Grieser was also attending the meeting.
Greeting the guests, the Deputy Prime Minister thanked the US government on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Armenia and stated that all the preconditions exist for further enhancement and deepening of the partnership with the USAID.
Talking about the government’s priorities, Grigoryan mentioned that justice and human rights protection are of primary concern for the government during the development of strategies.
Expressing gratitude for the reception, Alexander Sokolowski emphasized that he is in Armenia to deepen relations with Armenia and, on behalf of the USAID, expressed willingness to continue to support the government, civil society and all the circles that can make their contributions to the country’s development.
The interlocutors exchanged views on the importance of the protection of capital and intellectual property and touched upon the necessary preconditions for shaping an attractive business climate and establishing the right rules for business.
After the meeting, a document on making an amendment to the US-Armenia agreement on cooperation for the development of more participatory, accountable and effective governance was signed in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.