US plans to impose new sanctions against Iran

The United States plan to impose new sanctions against Iran very soon, Tim Morrison, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Weapons of Mass Destruction said.
“Expect more sanctions soon. Very soon,” Reuters quotes Morrison.
Earlier in the day President Hassan Rouhani said Iran will partially diminish its commitments in the nuclear deal.
The remaining parties to the nuclear deal were given 60 days to fulfill their obligations under the deal, especially those related to the banking and oil sectors. If not, the Islamic Republic will stop enforcing restrictions on the level of uranium enrichment and modernization of the Arak heavy water reactor.