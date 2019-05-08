Armenia PM: There are 18 transgenders in Armenia

There are 18 transgenders in Armenia. This is what Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during his May 8 press conference, touching upon a journalist’s comment that a value system is being changed and the idea of homosexuality is being introduced in Armenia.
“I asked for a statement of information stating that there are approximately 18 transgenders in Armenia who were all granted passports of the Republic of Armenia before we came to power…Now they tell us to burn them. You should have done that a long time ago. We’re not going to burn anyone. We’re going to protect the rights of all citizens of the Republic of Armenia,” the Prime Minister said.