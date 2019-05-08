Pompeo about disgusting politicians, Huawei, Iran and Venezuela

The United States and UK will continue developing relations regardless of Brexit results, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, noting that President Trump wants to sign a free trade agreement with UK.
President Trump is looking forward to his visit to London next months, Pompeo said during his joint press conference with UK Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt.
About Huawei
Pompeo said U.S. wants UK to ensure safety of 5G network in connection with the decision to attract Huawei for creation of the fifth generation network.
Secretary of State said the US must protect its UK operations from “security risks” and ensure data partners were “trusted”.
Pompeo says it's disgusted
“It is disgusting to see leaders in not only the United Kingdom but in the United States as well who continue to support the murderous dictator Maduro,” Pompeo said when he was asked about support for Venezuela government by Britain's opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn.
About Iran
The United States will wait to make sure that Iran fulfills the threat of ending part of its obligations under the nuclear agreement before deciding how to respond, Pompeo said.
According to him, Iran's threat to resume uranium enrichment at a higher level in 60 days looks declarative and it is not clear whether it will be able to accomplish this.