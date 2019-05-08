Court partially upholds appeal of former Armenian Deputy PM's attorneys

The Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan, chaired by Judge Robert Papoyan, partially upheld today the appeal that the attorneys of former Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Armen Gevorgyan had filed against the decision on imposing an attachment on Gevorgyan’s property.
The court recorded that imposing an attachment on Gevorgyan’s property was a violation of his right, but didn’t bind the body conducting proceedings to eliminate the violation.
Attachment was imposed on Armen Gevorgyan’s property upon a decision of the investigator of the Special Investigation Service, but the case of Gevorgyan has been forwarded to the first instance court.
On August 21, 2018, a decision was rendered to impose attachment on Gevorgyan’s property, and Gevorgyan was charged with hindering the implementation of justice. For months, the decision wasn’t forwarded for execution, and only after a new charge was brought against him (December 11, 2018) was an attachment imposed on his property (December 12, 2018).