Armenian FM attends Victory Day reception at Russian Embassy in Armenia

We respect the memory of the generation of winners, that is, our fathers and forefathers who made their decisive contributions to free the world of Fascism and Nazism and give freedom to millions of people. This is what Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan declared during the solemn reception that the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Armenia hosted today on the occasion of the 74th anniversary of the victory of the USSR in the Great Patriotic War.
Armenia’s foreign minister stated that their endeavors will always stay in the memories of the generations of grateful people. “The victory is the achievement of all nations of the countries that were part of the former USSR and the anti-Hitler coalition. It became possible through the endeavors on the battlefields and in the rear. May 9th is a day of common memory of how they fought together, worked together and scored a victory together. Our deceased heroes will always stay in the memories of our families from one generation to the next,” Mnatsakanyan said.
The minister emphasized that nobody can forget the war and especially what allowed everyone to score the victory.
Armenia’s foreign minister also congratulated the veterans and the participants of the reception on the occasion of Victory Day.