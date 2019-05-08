US imposes new sanctions on Iran, Trump says he looks forward to meet Iran leaders

U.S. President Donald Trump said he looks forward to someday meeting with the leaders of Iran in order to work out an agreement and, very importantly, taking steps to give Iran the future it deserves.
His statement came after Trump announced new sanctions against the Islamic Republic.
“Today, I am signing an executive order to impose sanctions with respect to Iran’s iron, steel, aluminum, and copper sectors, the regime’s largest non-petroleum-related sources of export revenue,” he said in a statement.
“Tehran can expect further actions unless it fundamentally alters its conduct. Since our exit from the Iran deal, which is broken beyond repair, the United States has put forward 12 conditions that offer the basis of a comprehensive agreement with Iran. I look forward to someday meeting with the leaders of Iran in order to work out an agreement and, very importantly, taking steps to give Iran the future it deserves.”