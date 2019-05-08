Armenian, Greek, Cypriot FMs to hold first meeting in early June

US imposes new sanctions on Iran, Trump says he looks forward to meet Iran leaders

Armenia National Security Service: Legal evaluation to be given on disappearance of documents

Pompeo about disgusting politicians, Huawei, Iran and Venezuela

Armenian FM attends Victory Day reception at Russian Embassy in Armenia

US plans to impose new sanctions against Iran

Russian Embassy in Armenia hosts solemn reception dedicated to Victory Day

Armenia PM, wife to leave for Artsakh on morning of May 9

Armenia Deputy PM participating in EBRD Annual Meeting

Two people, including a child, killed in car accident on Yerevan-Gyumri highway

Court partially upholds appeal of former Armenian Deputy PM's attorneys

Armenia PM on country's participation in Belt and Road Forum

Armenia PM: There are 18 transgenders in Armenia

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 8.05.2019

Davit Sanasaryan's response to Armenia PM's statement

Karabakh President awards military servicemen, freedom fighters, police veterans

Russia MFA: Moscow informs OSCE Secretary General on results of Armenia, Azerbaijan FM’s meeting

Armenian Deputy PM: All preconditions exist for deepening partnership with USAID

Armenian Parliament speaker heads to Artsakh

Third Armenian president in Artsakh

Armenia PM clarifies some details about loss of official materials

Azerbaijan State Border Guard Service inspected military units on border with Armenia

Ministry of Transport: Over 300 km of roads will be repaired in Armenia

Putin awards conductor Eduard Baghdasaryan an order

Russia expels some Swedish diplomats

Acting State Oversight Service head temporarily suspends Samvel Adyan's powers

Iran’s General Staff promises to give decisive response to any possible actions of enemies

Judges warned, reprimanded for not examining second Armenian president's case

Cyprus, Greece to inform EU about illegal drilling in Turkey

Armenia's Pashinyan to visit China, meet with President, PM

Head of Yerevan city council's Bright faction addresses Armenia PM

Dollar “ascent” continues in Armenia

Lavrov: Russia, Iran agree to work with all parties to Iranian deal, except for US

Armenia PM on personnel policy: Transformation is taking place now

Armenia PM has no scheduled meeting with Aliyev, but will talk

Armenian government officials responding to MPs' questions

Armenia PM still willing to dismiss culture minister

Armenia PM: Starting phase of economic revolution is given far more successfully than projected

Armenia PM: Russian-Armenian relations have changed a lot and will change

Armenian PM: President Sarkissian's trips are coordinated with government

Armenia PM: Every citizen has to take responsibility for Karabakh issue solution

Armenian PM says Putin expected to visit Armenia on October 1

Armenia PM on EU-Azerbaijan agreement

Pashinyan: Only format for Karabakh negotiation process is OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship

Karabakh President signs law on amendments to 2019 State Budget

Armenia PM on Robert Kocharyan's statement on fighting against new government

Armenia PM failed to state exact number of factories opened in past year

I’ ll struggle against new leaders, Robert Kocharyan tells Reuters

Mike Pompeo intends to warn Theresa May on Iran and Huawei

US to allocate to Armenia additional $7,449,000

Armenia PM surprised by question about Mikheil Saakashvili

Armenia PM: Azerbaijan intensively prepares for war, over past 25 years

PM: Operational communication with Azerbaijan works on 24-hour basis

Global oil prices are on rise

Armenia Parliament discusses abolishing VAT on electric vehicles imports

Lavrov: Moscow appreciates Tehran’s commitment to nuclear deal

PM: Those who robbed have no moral right to solve Karabakh issue

Armenian Defense Minister: If adversary opens fire, our respone is quite tough

Kazakhstan CEC registers 7 presidential candidates for upcoming elections

PM: Image of Republic of Armenia is best guarantor of our security

Putin congratulates CIS leaders on Victory Day

Armenia PM presents 100 measures taken within one year

PM: Karabakh authorities cannot interfere in Armenia’s affairs

Veterans of Great Patriotic War visit Armenian Parliament

Pashinyan: Armenia needs economic transformation

China is not afraid of trade war with US

Pashinyan says there will be no super-premiership in democratic Armenia

Pashinyan: Armenia should develop alternative energy sources

Chinese MFA stands for preservation of Iranian nuclear deal

Theresa May to stay until autumn

Armenia’s Pashinyan: Gas talks with Russia continue

Armenian PM does not rule out inspections at National Security Service

Trump loses over $ 1 billion

Armenia PM: Marriages in first quarter of this year surpassed previous year’s indicator by 5%

French Armed Forces Minister stands to preserve Iran’s nuclear deal

Suicide recorded in Armenia

FT: New mayoral elections in Istanbul will hurt Turkey

Woman found hanged in Yerevan apartment was parliament employee

Pentagon states about military threat from Iran

Rouhani says Iran will diminish its commitments in nuclear deal

US lifts sanctions on Venezuelan ex-intelligence chief who broke ranks

Armenia parliament dissolves 5 ministries

Pompeo arrives to Iraq amid tensions with Iran

Armenia PM holding major press conference (PHOTOS)

School shooting in Colorado, 1 dead and 8 injured

Person found hanged in Yerevan

Newspaper: Russia’s Medvedev “responds” to Armenia authorities

German tourist found dead in Armenia

Slovakia ratifies Armenia-EU agreement

Armenian army general: Azerbaijan is only threatening to unleash war

Armenian FM meets with US Deputy Assistant Secretary

Iranian FM on war with US

Zarif states terms for reconsidering Iran's participation in nuclear deal

US, Armenian governments confirm readiness to continue strengthening bilateral cooperation

New taxi service for women in Chechnya

Armenia President receives delegates of Yerkrapah Volunteer Land Defenders Union

Several Armenian military police officers receive departmental medals

Armenia Defense Minister: We're in a transitional period

State Department: We work with Armenia, Azerbaijan to find peaceful solution to Karabakh conflict

Garo Paylan: Another nail hit on 'coffin' of democracy in Turkey