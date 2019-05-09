Newspaper: Armenia PM approval rating continues to drop

YEREVAN. – A Zhamanak (Time) newspaper source close to the National Security Service of Armenia reports that this agency has conducted another public opinion survey to find out the approval rating of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the paper wrote.

“According to the [respective] survey results, Pashinyan’s [approval] rating continues the drop, recording a new negative record: 34 percent.

“[But] according to a survey conducted just three months ago, Pashinyan’s [approval] rating was 30 percent higher.

“Pashinyan’s [approval] rating is reducing in all layers of society and age groups,” Zhamanak wrote.