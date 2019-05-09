US Congress demands documents on Mueller report from Justice Department

The US House of Representatives Committee on Intelligence sent an agenda to the country's attorney general, William Barr, demanding to submit documents on the Russian investigation to Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller, The Guardian reported.
Mueller completed a more than two-year investigation in April. He confirmed the accusations against Russia of interfering in the elections in the United States, but did not find evidence of Trump's conspiracy with Russia. Mueller also did not conclude whether Trump obstructed justice in the course of the investigation.