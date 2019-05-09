Vice-speaker of opposition parliament detained in Venezuela

The first vice-president of the opposition parliament of Venezuela has been detained, BBC reported referring to the speaker of the National Constituent Assembly of the country Diosdado Cabello.
"One of the principal conspirators of the coup has just been arrested," Diosdado Cabello, head of the pro-Maduro Constituent Assembly, told state TV. "They will have to pay before the courts for the failed coup that they have attempted.”
On Wednesday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro dismissed dozens of military for involvement in the coup. Among them was the former head of the Bolivarian Intelligence Service, SEBIN Divisional General Manuel Figuera, as well as Lieutenant Colonel of the National Bolivarian Guard Ilich Sánchez , who in recent months headed the security services of the opposition Maduro National Assembly.
Four lieutenant colonels, four major, four captains, six lieutenants and 35 sergeants were expelled from the army.