News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 09
USD
481.96
EUR
539.84
RUB
7.39
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.96
EUR
539.84
RUB
7.39
Show news feed
Armenia President: We should register victories also today, in all areas
Armenia President: We should register victories also today, in all areas
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

On the occasion of the Victory and Peace Day, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory message to Shushi, President’s press service reported.

“Dear Compatriots,

I extend my warmest congratulations on the occasion of Victory and Peace Day, as well as Shushi Liberation holiday.

I congratulate all veterans of the Patriotic and Artsakh Wars, homeland defenders and freedom fighters, soldiers and officers, our entire nation, all citizens of Armenia and Artsakh who at the time of need instantly become defenders of Fatherland.

I congratulate our brothers and sisters in Spyurk, who participated actively in the fight against fascism and later, in the defense of Artsakh.

Peace and victory as values are important guarantees for the peoples and nations development. Nearly 75 years ago, in the World War II it was also through the efforts of 600,000 of our compatriots that the fight against fascism had brought peace to the world. Twenty-seven years ago, with the historic liberation of Shushi, we were able to turn the tide of the Artsakh War.

Thousands of our compatriots lost their lives to bring these victories and to establish peace. We bow to their eternal memory.

Dear Fellow Citizens,

We should not be content with the achievements of the past only. We should register victories also today, in all areas; we need to create today a strong foundation of tomorrow’s accomplishments. To conquer current challenges, we need to be victorious in our mind, we need to put forward new ideas and call them to life in the military and civil live, on the borders and in the rear, at the work place and in the economy, in the science and culture.

It was the united power of Armenia, Artsakh, and Spyurk, our joint Armenian strength that prevailed in the Artsakh War and brought about the glorious liberation of Shushi. We need to make every effort to keep our unity intact to ensure our future victories, to keep peace unbroken in Armenia and Artsakh.

I once again send you my congratulations on the occasion of May Holidays and wish us all new victories, peace and progression to our country and our people,” the statement said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM, Karabakh President partake in traditional march in Stepanakert
On the May day triple celebration…
 Armenia’s Pashinyan: We congratulate Armenian people
The PM congratulated—on behalf of himself and his family—on the May 9 triple celebration…
 Karabakh President welcomes Armenia PM at Stepanakert airport
PM Pashinyan arrived in Artsakh within the framework of celebrations to mark Victory Day as well as the 27th anniversaries of the Artsakh Defense Army and the Liberation of Shushi town…
 Armenia PM, wife to leave for Artsakh on morning of May 9
On the morning of May 9, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and...
 Karabakh President awards military servicemen, freedom fighters, police veterans
In his speech, President Bako Sahakyan emphasized that the May 9th holiday is...
 Karabakh President signs law on amendments to 2019 State Budget
President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan has signed...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos