Singapore Parliament approves fake news bill
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Parliament of Singapore passed a bill against fake news, which gives the state authorities the right to demand from all Internet platforms to delete any information that they consider unreliable. Consideration of the project lasted two days, and the voting took place last night, CNet reported.

"This bill would give the Singapore authorities unchecked powers to clamp down on online views of which it disapproves," said Nicholas Bequelin, Amnesty International's Regional Director for East and Southeast Asia, on Monday, prior to the bill being passed. 

"Singaporeans have every reason to fear that this law is designed to gag online expression once and for all. It criminalises free speech and allows the government almost unfettered power to censor dissent. It doesn't even provide any real definition of what is true or false or, even more worrying, 'misleading.'"
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
