Armenia President on country’s velvet revolution: Always people assess victory

YEREVAN. – Victories don’t have a time. As the laws of nature don’t change, the victory, the sense of victory is eternal. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on Thursday told this to reporters at Victory Park in capital city Yerevan.
“[But] our [Armenians] victories are special because they are the national victories of our nation. (...) because not only the Armenian army, but also the entire [Armenian] people were fighting,” the president said, in particular. “The people guide at the moment of danger, and the victory becomes the target.”
And asked whether last year’s velvet revolution in Armenia can also be considered a victory, Sarkissian responded as follows: “Always the people give the assessment of a victory.”
For the past 27 years, May 9 has a triple meaning for Armenians. The victory which the Soviet people—including Armenians—achieved in the Great Patriotic War in 1945 during World War II, the victory of liberation of Shushi in 1992, and the formation of the Artsakh Defense Army in the same year are celebrated on this day.