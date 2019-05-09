News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 09
USD
481.96
EUR
539.84
RUB
7.39
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.96
EUR
539.84
RUB
7.39
Show news feed
Trump extends Syrian sanctions for a year
Trump extends Syrian sanctions for a year
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

The US President Donald Trump has extended the sanctions against Syria for an another year, TASS reported referring to White House press service. 

"The regime’s brutal war on the Syrian people, who have been calling for freedom and a representative government, not only endangers the Syrian people themselves, but also generates instability throughout the region," the statement quoted President Trump as saying. "The Syrian regime’s actions and policies, including pursuing and using chemical weapons, supporting terrorist organizations, and obstructing the Lebanese government’s ability to function effectively continue to foster the rise of extremism and sectarianism and pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States," the statement said.

"For these reasons, I have determined that it is necessary to continue in effect the national emergency declared with respect to this threat and to maintain in force the sanctions to address this national emergency," the US president said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia sappers demine 25,290 square meters in Syria
From the team of Armenian specialists who are carrying out humanitarian mission there…
 Syria demands UK, US, Turkey and France to withdraw their troops from country
"We demand that the illegal presence of foreign troops of the US, France, Britain…
 Syria's ancient city of Palmyra to be opened for tourists again
He noted that, the authorities restored power supply, water supply, sewerage in Palmyra…
 Pashinyan expresses conviction that Armenian-Syrian relations will continue to develop, strengthen
The PM congratulated President Bashar al-Assad on Syria’s National Day…
 Locals of different nationalities apply to Armenian doctors carrying humanitarian mission in Syria
And the Armenian sappers are conducting practical trainings there…
 Syria FM: US administration lies about withdrawing its forces from Syria
He noted that the war against terrorism is not over…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos