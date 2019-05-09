News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 09
USD
481.96
EUR
539.84
RUB
7.39
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.96
EUR
539.84
RUB
7.39
Show news feed
US Ambassador to Germany warns German companies from trading with Iran
US Ambassador to Germany warns German companies from trading with Iran
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell once again threatened sanctions against German companies that decide to trade with Iran, DW reported

"It seems hypocritical to say that we should reform NATO while not aiming for the 2%," Richard Grenell told Bild newspaper, referring to an alliance goal of spending at least 2% of gross domestic product (GDP) on defense.

"You can do business in Iran all you want, but we get to have a policy," he said. "If you do this, we're not comfortable having you come into our country."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos