US Ambassador to Germany warns German companies from trading with Iran

US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell once again threatened sanctions against German companies that decide to trade with Iran, DW reported.
"It seems hypocritical to say that we should reform NATO while not aiming for the 2%," Richard Grenell told Bild newspaper, referring to an alliance goal of spending at least 2% of gross domestic product (GDP) on defense.
"You can do business in Iran all you want, but we get to have a policy," he said. "If you do this, we're not comfortable having you come into our country."