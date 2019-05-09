News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 09
USD
481.96
EUR
539.84
RUB
7.39
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.96
EUR
539.84
RUB
7.39
Show news feed
EU, France, Germany and UK stands for INF treaty
EU, France, Germany and UK stands for INF treaty
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The European Union, the foreign ministers of France, Germany and the UK remain fully committed to preserving and full implementation by the parties of the nuclear deal with Iran, said a joint statement by the foreign ministers of European member states and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.

According to her, EU remains fully committed to the preservation and full implementation of the Iranian deal, the key achievement of the global nuclear non-proliferation system, which meets the security interests of all

Earlier, Iran announced its intention to stop fulfilling certain obligations under an agreement on a nuclear program. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also said that he gives 60 days to European countries for talks. Relevant information has been sent to the UK, France, Germany, China and Russia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM on EU-Azerbaijan agreement
When asked if the European Union has assured that those principles won’t be...
 Slovakia ratifies Armenia-EU agreement
The Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement…
 Juncker urges EU member states to be even more ‘ambitious’
“I believe we have always acted where it counts the most…
 Armenia FM attends Visegrád Group-EaP ministerial meeting
Mnatsakanyan raised the matter of visa liberalization with EU…
 EU slams Turkey Election Council decision on canceling Istanbul mayoral election results
It runs counter to the actual notion of the democratic electoral process…
 EU plans to double imports of liquefied natural gas from US
The European Commission plans to increase imports up to 8 billion cubic meters annually...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos