EU, France, Germany and UK stands for INF treaty

The European Union, the foreign ministers of France, Germany and the UK remain fully committed to preserving and full implementation by the parties of the nuclear deal with Iran, said a joint statement by the foreign ministers of European member states and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.
Earlier, Iran announced its intention to stop fulfilling certain obligations under an agreement on a nuclear program. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also said that he gives 60 days to European countries for talks. Relevant information has been sent to the UK, France, Germany, China and Russia.