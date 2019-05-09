EU urges parties outside Iranian deal not to interfere with fulfillment of obligations

The EU, France, Germany and the UK call on states that are not parties to the deal on the Iranian nuclear program not to take actions that could prevent other parties from fulfilling their obligations, RIA Novosti reported referring to the European Foreign Minister and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini.
Earlier, Iran announced its intention to stop fulfilling certain obligations under an agreement on a nuclear program. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also said that he gives 60 days to European countries for negotiations. Relevant information has been sent to the UK, France, Germany, China and Russia.