Armenia Defense Minister comments on Russian FM offer to exchange prisoners with Azerbaijan
Armenia Defense Minister comments on Russian FM offer to exchange prisoners with Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan commented on the proposal of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the exchange of prisoners with Azerbaijan.

Asked to comment on this, David Tonoyan noted that work is going on, positions are being specified.

According to the minister, there are no orders now.

“But talks are underway. As you know, I am the head of the Committee for hostages, POWs, and missing persons. While the work is going to understand who can be exchanged for whom,” the minister noted.

As reported earlier, there are three individuals of Armenian nationality in the territory of Azerbaijan - two Armenian citizens and one Artsakh citizen. There is a citizen of Azerbaijan in Armenia. Two Azerbaijani citizens were convicted by the Nagorno-Karabakh court for terrorism and murder and are serving a sentence.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke in favor of exchanging prisoners all in all in conflict zones, including the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
