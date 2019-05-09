Armenia MOD on situation at frontlines with Azerbaijan: There have been hits that have caused injuries

YEREVAN. – There have been hits that have caused injuries; [but] we have responded to them accordingly. Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan on Thursday told this to reporters at Victory park in capital city Yerevan.
When asked why the Azerbaijani armed forces have become more “active” in the frontlines in the recent period, the minister replied as follows: “Because bilateral engineering works are starting; we are linking it to that. After winter, you know, some engineering works are carried out in spring, the frontline enlivens.”
Tonoyan stressed, however, that the Armenian Armed Forces continue their work and ensure the security of the country.
“Our ministry’s name is Ministry of Defense,” he said. “We need to continue and ensure the security, to create favorable conditions for the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister in the negotiation process [to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict].”