FM: Armenia remains only guarantor of Artsakh population’s protection

YEREVAN. -- During the last days, there was a dangerous turn of events at the border, but we are doing everything necessary to control the situation, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told Armenian News- NEWS.am on Thursday.

According to him, the incidents that took place during the last days are cause for concern, but steps are being taken to monitor earlier agreements.

“We are closely following the situation,” Mnatsakanyan noted.

Asked to comment on the possibility of concluding a strategic alliance between Armenia and Artsakh, the Foreign Minister noted that this issue needs a multilateral discussion, including taking into account public opinion. He pointed out that the deep and strong connection between Armenia and Artsakh is based on the principle that Artsakh is the birthplace of our compatriots.

“Armenia was and remains the only guarantor of the protection of the population of Artsakh. We have enough funds to guarantee the security of the Artsakh Republic,” he noted.