Artsakh hero: Balance of power was unequal, but we won

YEREVAN. – To say that the Armenian side was confident of victory would be a lie, since there was complete confusion during the liberation of Shushi, the hero of Artsakh, Major General Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am.

According to him, the balance of power between the parties in those days was unequal.

“But we won. Then I began to study history again and read the works by Chinese commander Sun Tzu (a Chinese strategist, theorist and thinker who lived in the 6th century BC, the author of “Art of War”- ed.) who said that the one who has high morale is three times stronger than his opponent. We got a little more of this fighting spirit, four times more,” the hero said.

The Major General emphasized that in those days the Armenian people were united, which was important during the days of the war, and now, according to Ter-Tadevosyan, one must be strong and strengthen the army.

The Shushi operation was carried out in four directions, led by the operation “Wedding in the Mountains” Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan. From November 1991 to May 1992, around 4,740 shells were fired according to Stepanakert, of which about 3,000 were from Grad multiple rocket launcher. Hundreds of people were injured, several hundred buildings were damaged. The Shushi operation lasted 26 hours, and after the liberation of the city, the Azerbaijani side lost its dominant height. Despite the superior forces of the enemy, thanks to the courage and heroism of the Armenian soldiers, Sushi was liberated on May 9. According to his idea and execution, the operation is unique. The Armenian army lost 56 people. Azerbaijanis lost about 300 people killed and 700 wounded. Another 13 people were captured.