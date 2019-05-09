News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 09
USD
481.96
EUR
539.84
RUB
7.39
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.96
EUR
539.84
RUB
7.39
Show news feed
Armenia PM: Shushi liberation demonstrates our nation’s will and spirit to live in freedom, to struggle and to win
Armenia PM: Shushi liberation demonstrates our nation’s will and spirit to live in freedom, to struggle and to win
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Thursday issued a congratulatory message on Victory and Peace Day.

“This holiday is celebrated worldwide with great enthusiasm, love and respect: it symbolizes the end of the Great Patriotic War and the beginning of a new era in mankind’s history,” the message reads, in particular. “What was the Great Patriotic War, if not an endless chain of exploits, valiant heroism, combined with appalling crimes that blind the human brain, irreversible loss of life and tragedies that distorted numerous human lives?

“For the Armenian people, World War II was as much again a struggle between existence, justice, evil and good, waged only two decades after the Genocide. We suffered enormous losses, but we also saw brave heroes, brave soldiers and officers who fought on all fronts of the war not only for their own homeland, but also in a bid to preserve human civilization.

“With a historic coincidence, on May 9, we celebrate another event of vital importance to us. The liberation of Shushi—the cradle of the Armenians of Artsakh—is one of the most brilliant chapters in our history that demonstrates our nation’s unwavering will and spirit to live in freedom, to struggle and to win.

“Once again, I congratulate our dear veterans, our freedom-fighters on this triumphant feast.

“I bow to the memory of our martyrs and sacred heroes.

“May victories help us build a strong and powerful Fatherland dreamed by our grandfathers!”

To note, for the past 27 years, May 9 has a triple meaning for Armenians. The victory which the Soviet people—including Armenians—achieved in the Great Patriotic War in 1945 during World War II, the victory of liberation of the Republic of Artsakh’s (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR)  Shushi town in 1992, and the formation of the Artsakh Defense Army in the same year are celebrated on this day.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian MP: There is always a risk of war
According to him, the Armenians have solved the Artsakh issue, and...
 Stepanakert: Azerbaijan wanted to eliminate Artsakh's capital, seize Meghri
He also accepted the fact that there are certain problems...
 Davit Babayan: Presence of Russian base neutralizes Turkish factor
Babayan called not to cherish illusions and assess the situation soberly...
OSCE envoy, Azerbaijan MOD discuss situation at Karabakh conflict zone
Ambassador Kasprzyk met with defense minister Hasanov…
 Artsakh hero: Balance of power was unequal, but we won
The Major General emphasized that in those days the Armenian people were united...
 Bright Armenia Party: Azerbaijan itself will not say, “Let Karabakh return to negotiating table”
The international community should form the view that Artsakh’s return to negotiations is an “undiscussable” matter…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos