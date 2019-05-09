Armenian PM congratulates Putin on Victory Day

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a message of congratulations to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the Victory Day.
“This holiday is the embodiment of a great victory, as well as a symbol of joint struggle and heroism of the peoples of the former Soviet Union,” the message says. “The courage of our fathers and grandfathers, who defeated fascism, is forever inscribed in the heroic chronicle of our peoples, as an example of courage and resilience for present and future generations.”
Pashinyan said he is convinced, that friendship and shared values that stood the test of time, are a solid basis for strategic partnership and alliance between Russia and Armenia.
Armenian PM wished all Russians good health, well-being and prosperity.