News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 09
USD
481.96
EUR
539.84
RUB
7.39
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.96
EUR
539.84
RUB
7.39
Show news feed
Armenian PM congratulates Putin on Victory Day
Armenian PM congratulates Putin on Victory Day
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a message of congratulations to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the Victory Day.

“This holiday is the embodiment of a great victory, as well as a symbol of joint struggle and heroism of the peoples of the former Soviet Union,” the message says. “The courage of our fathers and grandfathers, who defeated fascism, is forever inscribed in the heroic chronicle of our peoples, as an example of courage and resilience for present and future generations.”

Pashinyan said he is convinced, that friendship and shared values that stood the test of time, are a solid basis for strategic partnership and alliance between Russia and Armenia.

Armenian PM wished all Russians good health, well-being and prosperity.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM: Russian-Armenian relations have changed a lot and will change
Pashinyan also stated that he doesn’t know about any upcoming meetings with US officials...
 Armenian PM says Putin expected to visit Armenia on October 1
Other leaders of the EEU member states will also arrive...
 Putin congratulates CIS leaders on Victory Day
“Putin sent congratulatory messages to the leaders and citizens of Azerbaijan…
 Armenia’s Pashinyan: Gas talks with Russia continue
“We have voiced our position…
 Newspaper: Russia’s Medvedev “responds” to Armenia authorities
Russians have begun to create problems for Armenian citizens at the Upper Lars checkpoint on the Georgia-Russia border…
 Russian Ambassador to Armenia visits Mother Armenia Military History Museum
Kopyrkin also made an entry in the guest book…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos