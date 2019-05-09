News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 09
USD
481.96
EUR
539.84
RUB
7.39
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.96
EUR
539.84
RUB
7.39
Show news feed
Bright Armenia Party: Azerbaijan itself will not say, “Let Karabakh return to negotiating table”
Bright Armenia Party: Azerbaijan itself will not say, “Let Karabakh return to negotiating table”
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


 

YEREVAN. – Edmon Marukyan, Chairman of the parliamentary opposition Bright Armenia Party (BAP), does not believe that the negotiations on the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) issue are in a state of stagnation.

“There are negotiations,” Marukyan on Thursday told reporters at Yerablur Military Pantheon in capital city Yerevan. “[But] there has been no acceptable solution for us [the Armenian party to the Karabakh conflict]. [And] as long as there is no acceptable solution for the Armenian side yet, I don’t want to discuss the Azerbaijan side. It’s too early to speak about resolving the issue. [We] need to strengthen, develop the economy, strengthen the [military] rear, the frontline, increase the number of contract [military servicemen], (...) the upset military and political balance should be restored.”

And when asked about the chances of Artsakh returning to the negotiating table, Marukyan responded as follows: “I will consider [it] realistic if we [the Armenian party to the Karabakh conflict] do good work with the international community. Azerbaijan itself will not say, ‘Let Artsakh return [to the negotiating table].’ The international community should form the view that this is an ‘undiscussable’ matter, and in that case, Azerbaijan can’t say ‘no.’”

As per the BAP leader, the Armenian Foreign Ministry and diplomatic corps need to work on a daily basis so that the international community will have a formed view on the Artsakh issue.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh hero: Balance of power was unequal, but we won
The Major General emphasized that in those days the Armenian people were united...
 Armenia MOD on situation at frontlines with Azerbaijan: There have been hits that have caused injuries
We have responded to them accordingly…
 FM: Armenia remains only guarantor of Artsakh population’s protection
“We are closely following the situation…
 Armenia Defense Minister comments on Russian FM offer to exchange prisoners with Azerbaijan
“But talks are underway…
 Russia MFA: Moscow informs OSCE Secretary General on results of Armenia, Azerbaijan FM’s meeting
She also noted the steps to further stabilize the situation in the conflict zone…
 Azerbaijan State Border Guard Service inspected military units on border with Armenia
On May 7, Head of the State Border Guard Service of Azerbaijan, Colonel General...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos