Lukashenko rules out developments in Belarus similar to Venezuela, Syria

Developments similar to the ones happening in Venezuela and Syria are impossible in Belarus, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko told the media, BelTA has learned.

“It is impossible to bring us to heel or overthrow us. The things that are happening in Venezuela or we saw happen and continue in Syria, Libya and other countries are impossible in Belarus,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The president noted that Belarus did not just foresee the development of conflicts in different parts of the world but also experienced some of these events this or that way. He recalled the street protests in the 1990s, attempts to desecrate and demolish the monuments, including the one on Independence Square in Minsk. “We have seen it all. I think it was in 2010 when it was the last attempt at overthrow. Do you remember the storming of the government house? They did not dare to approach the president's residence. We have experienced it all: hybrid attempts, hot clashes, and attempts to overthrow the constitutional order and the current leadership of the country,” the head of state said.