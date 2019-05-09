News
ARF-D SB member: We are ready to cooperate with all
ARF-D SB member: We are ready to cooperate with all
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


We are ready to cooperate with everyone, the member of ARF Supreme Body Ishkhan Saghatelyan told reporters on Thursday.

His remarks came in response to comment on whether the ARFD can cooperate with the second Armenian President Robert Kocharyan.

“As part of our agenda, we are ready to cooperate with everyone, but this should be around the issues raised by us. At this moment, we are not pursuing the goal of interaction or non-interaction with Kocharyan,” he said adding that the agenda is more important for them than people.

He also noted that “as representatives of the non-parliamentary opposition, we will criticize the authorities for mistakes, and we will do it reasonably and without insults.”
