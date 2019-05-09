Armenia, Karabakh parliament speakers confer on cooperation

President of the National Assembly (NA) of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Ashot Ghoulyan, on Thursday received Ararat Mirzoyan, President of the NA of Armenia, who is in Artsakh’s capital city of Stepanakert on the occasion of the May day triple celebration.
To note, for the past 27 years, May 9 has a triple meaning for Armenians. The victory which the Soviet people—including Armenians—achieved in the Great Patriotic War in 1945 during World War II, the victory of liberation of Artsakh’s Shushi town in 1992, and the formation of the Artsakh Defense Army in the same year are celebrated on this day.
The head of Artsakh’s legislature underscored the importance of the current visit by the parliamentary delegation from Armenia. Speaking about the meaning of May 9, Ghoulyan noted that the victory of Shushi has given a new value to the victory in the Great Patriotic War.
Mirzoyan, for his part, stressed the contribution of the Armenians who achieved victory in the Great Patriotic War and the importance of the Liberation of Shushi and the formation of the Artsakh army in modern Armenian history.
Subsequently, the speakers of the two parliaments discussed the agenda and procedural matters of the forthcoming meeting of the Armenia-Artsakh interparliamentary cooperation commission, and which will be convened in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan in the near future.