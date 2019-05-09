PM’s Office: Armenia independence 28th anniversary celebrations’ epicenter will be in Shirak Province

YEREVAN. – On September 21, 2019, the epicenter of the national celebrations devoted to the 28th anniversary of independence of the Republic of Armenia (RA) will be in Shirak Province, particularly in the cultural capital of Armenia, in Gyumri. The Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff, Eduard Aghajanyan, informed this on Facebook.
“From now on, every year a considerable part of that day’s activities will focus on any one of the ten provinces of RA,” he added. “Let’s promote balanced development and domestic tourism!”