Armenia President: Evaluating government's actions is not President's job
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The three celebrations of May are of great significance for me. They represent the victory of all victories. This is what Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian told journalists today.

In response to Factor.am’s question why he can’t give an evaluation of the incumbent government’s foreign policy, President Sarkissian first avoided answering the question and then declared that answering that question is not within the scope of his powers. “If you read the Constitution, you will see that giving evaluations of the government’s activities is not the President’s job,” he said.
