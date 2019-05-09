NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 9.05.2019

Top officials from Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh on Thursday participated in the May day triple celebration events in Stepanakert.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Artsakh to attend festive events.
The traditional march devoted to the May day triple celebration was held in Stepanakert.
After the march Armenia and Artsakh leaders, senior officials, and military left for the town of Shushi where festive events continued.
Later in the day Artsakh President and Armenian PM held a meeting later to discuss a wide range of issues related to the cooperation of the two Armenian states.
In Yerevan, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame before the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Victory Park on Thursday morning.
Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan and other officials were present during the ceremony.
The march of the “Regiment of Immortals,” and devoted to the 74th anniversary of the victory achieved in the Great Patriotic War during World War II, was held Thursday in Yerevan.