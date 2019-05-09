Pompeo skips visit to Greenland amid new tensions with Iran

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has canceled a visit to Greenland to return to Washington amid an escalation of tensions with Iran, reports AP.
Pompeo had been due to wrap up a trip to Europe on Thursday with a stop in Greenland aimed at promoting the Trump administration's Arctic policies.
The State Department says that Pompeo will still order a restoration of a permanent U.S. diplomatic presence in Greenland.
The Greenland stop was the second Pompeo canceled on what was supposed to be a four-nation tour of Europe. On Tuesday, he abruptly dropped a trip to Germany to fly to Baghdad for meetings with Iraqi leaders.