News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 09
USD
481.96
EUR
539.84
RUB
7.39
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.96
EUR
539.84
RUB
7.39
Show news feed
Davit Babayan: Presence of Russian base neutralizes Turkish factor
Davit Babayan: Presence of Russian base neutralizes Turkish factor
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Azerbaijan is not abandoning its mean goals, and has not changed its attitude towards Armenia and Artsakh, spokesperson for Artsakh president Davit Babayan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He confirmed that after agreements reached in Dushanbe by Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev, the number of violations at the line of contact has reduced.

“[There are] relatively less [shots] than a year ago. But there has never been a situation when there were no violations. However, violation cases are only the tip of the iceberg. There are other processes. For example, in 2018 Azerbaijan carried out unprecedented work on the purchase of weapons and on the number of exercises. In 2019, for the second time, large-scale military drills were held with Turkey. The last drills were named after Kemal Ataturk, as a symbol of aggression and Pan-Turkism. Naturally, we are the target. Azerbaijan continues glorifying the killers. They are striving to free their criminals [convicted in Artsakh – Ed]. Azerbaijan has not revised its goals, but it will not work. Our guys are defending the borders,” he said.

Babayan called not to cherish illusions and assess the situation soberly.

“Of course, we can resist by being united and strengthening the army and leading the right geopolitics, drawing together with friendly countries - Russia, Iran, the United States, European countries. Even the symbolic presence of the Russian base neutralizes the Turkish factor,” Babayan concluded.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian MP: There is always a risk of war
According to him, the Armenians have solved the Artsakh issue, and...
 Stepanakert: Azerbaijan wanted to eliminate Artsakh's capital, seize Meghri
He also accepted the fact that there are certain problems...
 OSCE envoy, Azerbaijan MOD discuss situation at Karabakh conflict zone
Ambassador Kasprzyk met with defense minister Hasanov…
 Artsakh hero: Balance of power was unequal, but we won
The Major General emphasized that in those days the Armenian people were united...
 Bright Armenia Party: Azerbaijan itself will not say, “Let Karabakh return to negotiating table”
The international community should form the view that Artsakh’s return to negotiations is an “undiscussable” matter…
 Armenia MOD on situation at frontlines with Azerbaijan: There have been hits that have caused injuries
We have responded to them accordingly…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos