Davit Babayan: Presence of Russian base neutralizes Turkish factor

YEREVAN. – Azerbaijan is not abandoning its mean goals, and has not changed its attitude towards Armenia and Artsakh, spokesperson for Artsakh president Davit Babayan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He confirmed that after agreements reached in Dushanbe by Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev, the number of violations at the line of contact has reduced.

“[There are] relatively less [shots] than a year ago. But there has never been a situation when there were no violations. However, violation cases are only the tip of the iceberg. There are other processes. For example, in 2018 Azerbaijan carried out unprecedented work on the purchase of weapons and on the number of exercises. In 2019, for the second time, large-scale military drills were held with Turkey. The last drills were named after Kemal Ataturk, as a symbol of aggression and Pan-Turkism. Naturally, we are the target. Azerbaijan continues glorifying the killers. They are striving to free their criminals [convicted in Artsakh – Ed]. Azerbaijan has not revised its goals, but it will not work. Our guys are defending the borders,” he said.

Babayan called not to cherish illusions and assess the situation soberly.

“Of course, we can resist by being united and strengthening the army and leading the right geopolitics, drawing together with friendly countries - Russia, Iran, the United States, European countries. Even the symbolic presence of the Russian base neutralizes the Turkish factor,” Babayan concluded.