Stepanakert: Azerbaijan wanted to eliminate Artsakh's capital, seize Meghri

Artsakh’s army met its objective during Azerbaijan’s aggression during the Four-Day Artsakh War in April 2016. This is what Deputy Chief of Staff of the President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic)-Head of the Central Information Department of the Staff of the President Davit Babayan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“One of Azerbaijan’s plans was to seize a couple of hectares of land. Baku wanted to eliminate Stepanakert and seize Meghri on April 24. It’s obvious that these plans were going to fail. The blitzkrieg failed completely,” Davit Babayan stated.
He also accepted the fact that there are certain problems. “There are problems that are being solved. Artsakh has done a tremendous amount of work to fortify the border. It is even visible to the naked eye. There is also work that is not seen, but that work is of great significance for the strengthening of the army,” Davit Babayan stated.