France President: Europeans have to make a choice

The electorate of the European Union has to make a serious choice between a common European future and the return to nationalism. This is what President of France Emmanuel Macron said in his speech at the EU leaders summit in Romania, reports AP.
According to him, the reason for this is the growth of populism on the continent. “The alternative is clear. Do we want to continue to build together so that we improve the situation, even by other means, or do we want to destroy and eliminate Europe and return to nationalism?” Macron stated.
“We need to move towards a European renaissance more quickly and with more determination,” he told journalists. “Climate, border protection and the growth and social models are what I want in the years to come,” he added.