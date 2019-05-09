Pompeo skips visit to Greenland amid new tensions with Iran

Concert dedicated to Victory Day held at Kirov Children's Park in Yerevan

Armenian MP: Former government overthrown by Prosperous Armenia Party

Armenia President: Evaluating government's actions is not President's job

Armenian MP: There is always a risk of war

They didn't return from the battlefield: Garegin Balayan

Armenia president visits 99-year-old veteran (PHOTO)

Stepanakert: Azerbaijan wanted to eliminate Artsakh's capital, seize Meghri

Third President of Armenia lays flowers at monument to Vazgen Sargsyan in Shushi

Davit Babayan: Presence of Russian base neutralizes Turkish factor

Armenia President and Defense Minister dine with war veterans

PM’s Office: Armenia independence 28th anniversary celebrations’ epicenter will be in Shirak Province

ARF-D SB member: We are ready to cooperate with all

Kazakh envoy on cars imports to Armenia: Game rules must be equal for everyone in EEU

Armenia, Karabakh parliament speakers confer on cooperation

Sweden to extend border control by 6 months

Spain's Soria recognizes Armenian Genocide

EU urges parties outside Iranian deal not to interfere with fulfillment of obligations

OSCE envoy, Azerbaijan MOD discuss situation at Karabakh conflict zone

Armenia PM joins folk dance in Karabakh’s Shushi (PHOTOS)

Ambassador: Russian and Armenian people can count on mutual support

Armenian PM meets Artsakh President

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan and some other former officials’ trial first hearing date announced

March of “Regiment of Immortals” is held in Yerevan

Armenia President on country’s velvet revolution: Always people assess victory

Artsakh hero: Balance of power was unequal, but we won

EU, France, Germany and UK stands for nuclear deal

US Ambassador to Germany warns German companies from trading with Iran

Bright Armenia Party: Azerbaijan itself will not say, “Let Karabakh return to negotiating table”

WB approves 13.4-million euro funding for Armenia roads

Armenia MOD on situation at frontlines with Azerbaijan: There have been hits that have caused injuries

Armenia MOD: Arms shipments from Russia carried out in accordance with schedule

Trump extends Syrian sanctions for a year

Armenia minister: MOD does not seek military balance, it seeks military advantage

Armenian PM congratulates Putin on Victory Day

Singapore Parliament approves fake news bill

FM: Armenia remains only guarantor of Artsakh population’s protection

Armenia Defense Minister comments on Russian FM offer to exchange prisoners with Azerbaijan

Armenia PM: Shushi liberation demonstrates our nation’s will and spirit to live in freedom, to struggle and to win

Armenia PM, Karabakh President partake in traditional march in Stepanakert

Armenia man brutally murders woman

US Congress demands documents on Mueller report from Justice Department

Armenia’s Pashinyan: We congratulate Armenian people

Vice-speaker of opposition parliament detained in Venezuela

Armenia President: We should register victories also today, in all areas

Armenia, Karabakh top officials are in Stepanakert (PHOTOS)

Armenia political elite is at Victory Park in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Karabakh: This festive May day is full of joy and delight as well as deep sorrow and grief

Karabakh President welcomes Armenia PM at Stepanakert airport

Newspaper: Armenia PM approval rating continues to drop

Person found dead in Yerevan apartment

Armenian, Greek, Cypriot FMs to hold first meeting in early June

US imposes new sanctions on Iran, Trump says he looks forward to meet Iran leaders

Armenia National Security Service: Legal evaluation to be given on disappearance of documents

Pompeo about disgusting politicians, Huawei, Iran and Venezuela

Armenian FM attends Victory Day reception at Russian Embassy in Armenia

US plans to impose new sanctions against Iran

Russian Embassy in Armenia hosts solemn reception dedicated to Victory Day

Armenia PM, wife to leave for Artsakh on morning of May 9

Armenia Deputy PM participating in EBRD Annual Meeting

Two people, including a child, killed in car accident on Yerevan-Gyumri highway

Court partially upholds appeal of former Armenian Deputy PM's attorneys

Armenia PM on country's participation in Belt and Road Forum

Armenia PM: There are 18 transgenders in Armenia

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 8.05.2019

Davit Sanasaryan's response to Armenia PM's statement

Karabakh President awards military servicemen, freedom fighters, police veterans

Russia MFA: Moscow informs OSCE Secretary General on results of Armenia, Azerbaijan FM’s meeting

Armenian Deputy PM: All preconditions exist for deepening partnership with USAID

Armenian Parliament speaker heads to Artsakh

Third Armenian president in Artsakh

Armenia PM clarifies some details about loss of official materials

Azerbaijan State Border Guard Service inspected military units on border with Armenia

Ministry of Transport: Over 300 km of roads will be repaired in Armenia

Putin awards conductor Eduard Baghdasaryan an order

Russia expels some Swedish diplomats

Acting State Oversight Service head temporarily suspends Samvel Adyan's powers

Iran’s General Staff promises to give decisive response to any possible actions of enemies

Judges warned, reprimanded for not examining second Armenian president's case

Cyprus, Greece to inform EU about illegal drilling in Turkey

Armenia's Pashinyan to visit China, meet with President, PM

Head of Yerevan city council's Bright faction addresses Armenia PM

Dollar “ascent” continues in Armenia

Lavrov: Russia, Iran agree to work with all parties to Iranian deal, except for US

Armenia PM on personnel policy: Transformation is taking place now

Armenia PM has no scheduled meeting with Aliyev, but will talk

Armenian government officials responding to MPs' questions

Armenia PM still willing to dismiss culture minister

Armenia PM: Starting phase of economic revolution is given far more successfully than projected

Armenia PM: Russian-Armenian relations have changed a lot and will change

Armenian PM: President Sarkissian's trips are coordinated with government

Armenia PM: Every citizen has to take responsibility for Karabakh issue solution

Armenian PM says Putin expected to visit Armenia on October 1

Armenia PM on EU-Azerbaijan agreement

Pashinyan: Only format for Karabakh negotiation process is OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship

Karabakh President signs law on amendments to 2019 State Budget

Armenia PM on Robert Kocharyan's statement on fighting against new government

Armenia PM failed to state exact number of factories opened in past year

I’ ll struggle against new leaders, Robert Kocharyan tells Reuters

Mike Pompeo intends to warn Theresa May on Iran and Huawei