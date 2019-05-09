News
Thursday
May 09
Britain concerned by Turkey's intention to drill off Cyprus
Britain concerned by Turkey's intention to drill off Cyprus
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Economics

Britain is concerned by Turkey’s intention to begin offshore drilling operations in an area claimed by Cyprus as its exclusive economic zone, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Thursday, reports Reuters.

“This situation must be deescalated and all parties show restraint,” he said. “Hydrocarbons development should benefit all Cypriots and support a settlement.”

Turkey and the internationally recognised Greek Cypriot government have overlapping claims of jurisdiction for offshore oil and gas research in the eastern Mediterranean, a region thought to be rich in natural gas.
